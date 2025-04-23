Rocky Shore uncovers large gold target at its Newfoundland project

Rocky Shore Gold (CSE: RSG) announced that its initial prospecting and surface sampling program at its gold anchor project, located in Newfoundland, has identified a highly prospective 6.0-kilometre-long gold target termed the Lane Pond gold target. The target is located above the Appleton fault corridor; a known gold-bearing fault on the adjoining Queensway project controlled by New Found Gold. The project totals over 1,250 square km (about 70 km long by 20 km wide) in an emerging gold district.

The company has identified additional gold-bearing targets proximal to the JBP Fault Corridor and the newly discovered North and South fault corridors. Rocky Shore Gold now controls more than 20 km of the Appleton fault corridor, more than 50 km of the JBP fault corridor and prospective additional major underexplored faults. The Appleton fault corridor and JBP fault corridor are known to host significant gold discoveries and gold deposits northeast of the gold anchor project in central Newfoundland.

Ken Lapierre, president and CEO of Rocky Shore commented, “This is an exciting time to be shareholders of Rocky Shore Gold. The gold anchor project, part of a promising gold district, continues to yield excellent results. Despite limited exploration on less than 10% of the project, we've identified numerous high-priority areas, including the 6.0-kilometre-long Lane Pond gold target along the Appleton fault corridor, known for major gold deposits. This spring, we'll conduct surface geophysics and basal till sampling at Lane Pond to prioritize areas for our first-ever diamond drill core program. Additionally, we look forward to expanding our reconnaissance program of soil/till sampling and “boots on the ground” prospecting over prospective gold target areas identified to date once winter breakup is complete!”

More information is posted on www.RockyShoreGold.com.