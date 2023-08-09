Rokmaster cores 5.82 g/t AuEq over 2.8 metres and 1,238 g/t AgEq over 2.11 metres at Revel Ridge

Rokmaster Resources (TSXV: RKR; OTCQB: RKMSF; FSE: 1RR1) announced the final assay results of its spring diamond drilling program on the Revel Ridge project near Revelstoke, B.C.

Results included: 5.82 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 2.8 metres and 1,238 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 2.11 metres in hole RR23-118; and 9.48 AuEq over 5.3 metres and 1,233.45 AgEq over 5.3 metres in hole RR23-115.

The spring 2023 drill program tested strike extensions of the Main deformation zone, which hosts semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization comprising the Revel Ridge Main zone.

According to the company, a secondary goal of the drill campaign was to improve understanding in an area of the Revel Ridge Yellowjacket zone while simultaneously obtaining Revel Ridge Main zone intersections in a large gap of historical drilling.

John Mirko, Rokmaster president and CEO, said "This final batch of assay results from the spring drill program is further confirmation that the Revel Ridge mineralized systems exhibit remarkable continuity with successful intersection over large distances."

Revel Ridge’s 2023 mineral resource estimate includes:

Measured and indicated resources of 1.53 million oz. AuEq contained within 7.16 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.63 g/t AuEq.

Inferred resources of 1.49 million oz. AuEq contained within 7.56 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.11 g/t AuEq.