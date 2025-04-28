Rokmaster receives two exploration permits for its Selkirk project

Rokmaster Resources (TSXV: RKR; OTCQB: RKMSF) has provided a permitting update for its Selkirk project. The Selkirk project is comprised of three properties: (a) the Keystone property; (b) the Downie gold property; and (c) the Rift property located north of Revelstoke in southeastern British Columbia. Rokmaster has steady advanced these three properties since 2021 with positive results generated from geological mapping, prospecting, channel sampling, and soil sampling.

The British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals has granted a three-year multi-year area-based exploration permit on the Keystone property. The MYAB Permit allows for up to 20 helicopter-supported drill sites and seven helicopter pads. Both Replacement and vein-hosted sphalerite and galena mineralization has been discovered throughout the large Keystone property during field work programs conducted between 2021 and 2024. The rock grab samples have returned significant values of zinc, lead, silver and gold concentrated in two main areas of the property where zones of dense quartz-galena-sphalerite veining is hosted in deformed dolostone. The northern extension of the mapped Akolkolex Thrust fault occurs within and proximal to the property, providing potential for orogenic-style gold mineralization.

The British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals also issued a separate three-year MYAB permit on the Downie gold property. The MYAB Permit allows for up to 15 helicopter-supported drill sites and 6 helicopter pads. The Downie gold property hosts elevated gold in massive pyrrhotite-pyrite-galena mineralization associated with discordant stockwork veins and silicification in limestone rocks at the KJ Zone. In 2022, channel sample KJ6 returned 7.51 g/t gold, 616.14 g/t silver, 7.93% lead, and 1.72 % zinc over 3.50 metres.

At the Melt zone in the western portion of the Downie gold property, skarn-style massive pyrrhotite and sphalerite mineralization locally hosts elevated gold proximal to the Goldstream Pluton.

Also included in the Selkirk project is the 299 ha Rift property which hosts an exposure of a stratabound high-grade sphalerite-galena horizon with an intersection of high-grade zinc approximately 460 m to the east in drillhole M-85-2.

John Mirko, president and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to receive exploration permits allowing for drill testing on the multiple targets Rokmaster has generated on the Selkirk project with detailed work over a number of years. The Keystone and Downie gold properties feature impressive polymetallic gold, silver, lead, and zinc mineralization in surface exposures which have yet to be thoroughly drilled to test the high potential at depth."

