S3 buys 20,000‑node STRYDE system for future surveys

Node deployment in Europe. Credit: STRYDE

Smart Seismic Solutions (S3) has purchased a STRYDE system — 20,000 nodes plus the Nimble system — to broaden its acquisition portfolio. The move comes as Europe expands carbon capture and storage (CCS), increasing demand for this technology.

Seismic systems use sensors to track surface vibrations and map rock layers, subsurface structures, and identify potential exploration zones before companies commit to drilling.

Patrick Robert, the CEO of S3, said the decision to purchase the system was an easy one. “It is a key success factor in making seismic acquisition more affordable for new-energy exploration,” he said.



STRYDE says its miniature nodes and batch‑handling design allow contractors to add data density without increasing project timelines. Mike Popham, the CEO of STRYDE, added, “This contract reflects our core mission: to make high-definition onshore seismic data affordable for any industry.”

The agreement to purchase follows S3’s previous deployments of leased STRYDE nodes across Europe. This includes a 50,000-node CCS campaign in Denmark in early 2026. According to the company, this investment signals a long-term commitment to STRYDE technology.