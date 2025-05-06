Saga reports significant results at its Radar Ti-V-Fe project in Labrador

Saga Metals (TSXV: SAGA; OTCQB: SAGMF) –a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery – announced drill results from its 2025 inaugural drill program at the Radar Ti-V-Fe project, located near the port of Cartwright in Labrador. The Radar property comprises 21,750 ha. Saga Metals also holds additional exploration assets in Labrador, where the company focuses on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore.

The central zone of the Dykes River layered mafic intrusive complex exhibits a strong, accurate magnetic-high anomaly in regional magnetic surveys. The company further defined its drill targets in 2024, after a detailed, ground-based geophysical program and surface sampling.

The initial seven-hole drill program (2,200 metres) has confidently tested the targets down to a depth of 200 metres, covering a 500-metres by 350-metres target panel.

Michael Garagan, CGO and director of Saga Metals, stated: "We are very encouraged by these initial drilling results. They validate our geological models and significantly expand our expectations for the entire Radar property. The Hawkeye Zone is just one of five primary targets currently identified; excitingly, this zone remains one of the smallest prospects. Our strategy moving forward will involve methodically advancing exploration and drilling at our highest-priority targets. The door is now open to roll out a standardized order of operations. We know these layers are anomalous based upon surface geochemistry. Exploration moving forward is ‘magnetic survey - drill – repeat’ as we begin to survey the entirety of the oxide layering zone and prepare to identify the most prospective targets for the next drill program.”

