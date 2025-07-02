Sandvik completes acquisition of Osa Demolition Equipment

Sandvik has finalized the acquisition of Osa Demolition Equipment S.r.l. (OSA), an Italy-based producer of demolition tools and hydraulic hammers. The company will report OSA as a business unit within the attachment tools division in the business area Rock Processing.

OSA’s attachment tools strengthen Sandvik’s offering and improve its position in the demolition and recycling segment. The acquisition also opens additional growth opportunities by using Sandvik’s expansive network of distributors. OSA primarily serves markets in Europe and also operates in Australia and the United States.

On April 4, 2025, Sandvik signed an agreement to purchase Osa. At the time, Stefan Widing, president and CEO of Sandvik, stated about the upcoming acquisition: “This acquisition is a step in our strategy to expand in attractive niches within Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions. We look forward to welcome OSA to the Group.”

OSA, founded in 1994, employs 64 individuals. The company operates from its headquarters in Molfetta, Italy, where it maintains a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and robust R&D capabilities. In 2024, the company generated revenues of approximately SEK 150 million. Sandvik expects the acquisition to have minimal impact on its EBITA margin and earnings per share.

Sandvik continues to focus strategically on acquisitions. According to an April 2025 report, Sandvik completed 97 acquisitions with an average acquisition cost of $399 million. The company recorded its most active year in 2021 with 12 acquisitions and has acquired nearly 5 companies annually over the past three years. Sandvik has conducted these acquisitions across 23 countries, with the majority occurring in Germany and the United States.

More information is posted on www.Sandvik.com.