Sandvik earns cybersecurity certification for secure product development

Sandvik Mining has demonstrated its commitment to industry-leading cybersecurity by earning an internationally recognized certification for its product development processes.

Independent auditors conducted a detailed external audit of Sandvik’s development lifecycle, leading to its achievement of IEC 62443-4-1 certification at maturity level 2. This globally recognized standard benchmarks secure product development in industrial automation and control systems and ensures Sandvik designs, develops, and maintains its products with cybersecurity at the forefront. By addressing risks such as cyberattacks and data breaches throughout the product lifecycle, Sandvik reinforces its dedication to safeguarding operations.

Riku Pulli, president of Digital Mining Technologies at Sandvik Mining, said: “We’re proud to be among the first in our sector to attain IEC 62443 certification. This certification reduces cyber risk and operational disruption, enhances safety and regulatory compliance, strengthens supply chain resilience and provides security assurance for our customers. It emphasizes our commitment to cybersecurity and is a signal of trust and readiness in an increasingly connected and threat-prone industrial environment.”

Sandvik integrates proactive cybersecurity measures into product design, development, testing, and maintenance processes at Maturity Level 2. By embedding robust security measures from the start, Sandvik builds cybersecurity into its products by default. This “secure-by-design” approach minimizes vulnerabilities from the outset, protecting mining operations from cyber threats while maintaining productivity.

Jaakko Kuivanen, director of global automation product development and NPD projects at Sandvik Mining, said: “Sandvik is at the forefront of mining digitalization and our solutions are integral to our customers’ critical production processes. Any compromise in security could directly disrupt the continuity of their operations. As mining becomes increasingly connected and cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, cybersecurity becomes an even greater priority. Demonstrating our ability to safeguard our products but also both our own and our customers’ data and intellectual property is essential.”

Certification at Maturity Level 2 includes processes for patch management, vulnerability handling and security updates, among others. Sandvik customers can expect timely, structured responses to evolving threats, ensuring that their equipment remains secure over its operational lifetime.

The certification strengthens Sandvik’s readiness for forthcoming cybersecurity regulations, including the EU Cyber Resilience Act, which will require manufacturers of products with digital elements to ensure cybersecurity throughout the product’s lifecycle. The company is already advancing toward additional certifications to further validate the security of its equipment and software solutions, ensuring customers can continue to deploy Sandvik technologies in their operations with confidence.

Kuivanen continued: “We’re committed to maintaining robust security defenses and managing cyber risks at every stage of product development. We will continue to invest in our secure development program and work closely with customers, industry partners and regulatory bodies to maintain the highest cybersecurity standards.”

