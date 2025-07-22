Sandvik introduces innovative fast cable anchor at Afrirock 2025

Sandvik Mining has launched the new fast cable anchor at Afrirock 2025, showcasing an innovative design that accelerates development. This latest addition to Sandvik’s broad portfolio of ground support solutions dramatically boosts cable bolting productivity in hard rock mining.

Afrirock 2025 is an international rock mechanics conference set to take place at Sun City, South Africa. As mining has long been a cornerstone of African economies, rock engineering design plays a crucial role in advancing mining operations across the continent. The conference will spotlight cutting-edge technologies such as modern geotechnical data collection techniques, 3D visualization software for geotechnical analysis, computer modelling, mechanization, and more.

The tool-less cable connection allows operators to use bulk cables and quickly install anchors with Sandvik cable bolters. Even with manual installation, teams can perform every step—drilling, plating, and tensioning—in direct succession, without waiting hours or days for grout to cure. Crews can begin tensioning immediately after inserting the anchor.

The new fast cable anchor also improves safety in mining operations. The anchor securely grips the borehole wall, providing added stability during installation. As crews install the anchor, it pushes grout into even the smallest cavities and gaps, ensuring a solid hold.

Jamie Wang, research and development engineer for bolting at Sandvik Mining, said: “With typical curing times of at least 12 hours and an average waiting time of 24 hours before tensioning, our innovative new design can reduce re-entry time by as much as a full day. We are happy to present this new fast cable anchor for the first time at Afrirock 2025, and to show our visitors how our latest innovation supports rapid development in underground mining.”

