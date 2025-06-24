Sandvik introduces new pumpable resin system for i-series bolters

Sandvik Mining introduces a new pumpable resin system for fast and reliable support in challenging ground conditions.

This system supports Sandvik DS412i and Sandvik DS412iE underground drill rigs, enabling compatibility and optimization with self-drilling bolts (SDB), hollow bar bolts (HBB), and Sandvik ground support products, including the DSI hollow bar system and mineral bolt pumpable resin.

By combining its pumpable resin system with intelligent i-series machines, Sandvik ensures optimal performance while enhancing safety, quality, and productivity in bolting applications. The system enables automation of one-bolt sequences for consistent quality and quick ground support, even in difficult conditions. It seals the resin system completely, eliminating manual handling of chemicals, while automatically controlling mixing ratios, filling ratios, and filling volumes to use only the required amount of resin for each hole. Its large onboard resin capacity reduces refilling times, while the mineral bolt pumpable resin accelerates curing times, allowing faster re-entry to recently supported ground.

Ari Kopperoinen, product line manager of rock support drills for Sandvik Mining, said: “During field testing at a customer site in Spain, we achieved a 95 percent success rate in pull-out tests, despite the challenging rock conditions. The successful ground support installation can be attributed to the combination of our Sandvik DS412iE battery-electric bolter with self-drilling bolts and Mineral Bolt pumpable resin from the DSI hollow bar system.”

Sandvik Ground Support offers pull-out testing services for better quality control in the bolting cycle. The pumpable resin system is also available as a custom order for Sandvik DS512i machines.

This new system demonstrates how Sandvik is setting a new standard in underground bolting with aligned end-to-end solutions for customers.

More information is posted on www.Sandvik.com.