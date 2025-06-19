Sandvik investment strengthens surface drill production capacity

Sandvik is enhancing its surface drilling capabilities by introducing a new production line at its factory in Tampere, Finland.

This move increases production capacity by up to 30 percent and significantly shortens lead times for customers, aligning with the company’s strategic focus on surface drilling.

Sandvik has established the initiative as one of the most significant development projects for surface drilling equipment in recent years. It includes redesigning the production facility layout and workflows, modernizing resource and operational planning, and improving safety and ergonomics. The revamped facility will be completed by the end of 2025, creating approximately one hundred new production roles in Tampere.

Mats Eriksson, president of Sandvik Mining, said: “This investment not only expands our production capabilities but, more importantly, improves our ability to serve customers faster, more flexibly and with greater predictability. Customers will benefit from shorter lead times and more consistent quality. This investment will also serve as a model for future R&D and continuous development efforts within the business.”

Sandvik actively develops its surface test pit along with the production investment. In November 2023, Sandvik announced the dedicated site located approximately forty km from Tampere. The site enables real-world testing, development, and customer demonstrations for both surface boom and rotary drill rigs, particularly supporting automated, electrified, and digital technologies. Sandvik uses the test area not only for research and development but also to host customer events and training programs. The team develops the area, which previously served as a quarry, by implementing its own drilling plan and constructing permanent office buildings and dedicated customer facilities.

Sandvik combines the investment in the new production line and test area, allocating EUR 2 million to the project.

Eriksson added: “Real-world testing is essential when developing new technologies “Our surface test pit helps shorten time to market and ensures we deliver safe, productive and reliable equipment that meets our customers’ evolving needs.”

