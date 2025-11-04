Sandvik launches industry-first battery-powered cable bolter

Sandvik is broadening its industry-leading line of battery-electric underground drills by introducing the first of its kind—a battery-powered cable bolter. The Sandvik DS422iE is a battery-operated rock reinforcement drill rig designed specifically for installing cement grouted cable bolts in underground mines and tunnels.

Instead of relying on a diesel engine, the DS422iE uses lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, enabling zero-emission tramlining, drilling, bolting, and grouting. The LFP battery chemistry ensures maximum safety underground while maintaining high levels of productivity and equipment utilization.

Thanks to its innovative electric driveline system, this highly automated cable bolter consumes no fuel and produces less heat and noise than traditional drivelines. The company stated they expected this to result in a safer, healthier, and more efficient cable bolting in underground environments.

The DS422iE can install cable bolts up to 25 meters long, with multiple steel strands per hole. It features an on-board automatic cement mixer and a 600-kilogram-capacity cement silo, which minimizes manual handling and the need for frequent refills between holes.

Sandvik’s patented Charging While Drilling technology allows the DS422iE to complete a full drilling cycle solely on battery power. Its batteries can support continuous operations for up to four hours in areas lacking an electrical connection.

The Sandvik DS422iE. PHOTO: Sandvik Group.

Ari Kopperoinen, product manager for rock support drills at Sandvik, said: "Sandvik DS422iE is the first battery-electric cable bolter on the market, marking another significant milestone in Sandvik’s battery-electric vehicle competencies. The ability to continue rehab work off-grid using battery power is a transformative feature for mines with an unstable electrical grid. Combined with our industry-leading battery technology, operations have never been more productive or independent.”

Building upon the core features of the Sandvik DS422i diesel model, the DS422iE offers one-hole automation, repeatable bolting accuracy, tele-remote operation, full fan automation, and an ergonomically designed cabin with 55% improved visibility.

The DS422iE also integrates seamlessly with Sandvik’s digital ecosystem, including iSURE, Sandvik DrillConnect, Digital Driller, and My Sandvik remote monitoring. Bolting operations are further optimized through the use of Sandvik Ground Support cable bolts.

More information is posted on www.mining.sandvik/en/