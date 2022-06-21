Sandvik secures order of underground battery electric vehicles for BHP Jansen potash project

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has secured an order of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from BHP for the Jansen potash project about 140 km east of Saskatoon, Sask. Jansen Stage 1 is being designed with a focus on sustainability and technology and the battery-electric loaders will be used in the most advanced potash mine in the world.

BHP has ordered 10 underground battery electric loaders along with one electric tethered loader for use at Jansen..

The Jansen project has the potential to be the largest potash mine in the world with an anticipated initial capacity of 4.35 million tonnes per year, the mine is expected to operate up to 100 years. First production is targeted for calendar year 2027.

“Electric mining equipment is essential to meeting our goals to reduce emissions, improve productivity and most importantly protect the health of our employees underground. Jansen will have the lowest carbon emissions per tonne of product produced compared to any potash mine operating today in Saskatchewan,” said Simon Thomas, president potash.

Delivery of the battery electric loaders and other equipment is scheduled during 2023 through till 2025.

“We are excited to partner with BHP and proud to contribute to the sustainability and productivity of this project. Sandvik electric loaders have been designed to best utilize innovative technology of its battery pack and electric driveline, and maximize the capabilities of our battery technology,” says Alex Willows, business line manager for Sandvik Canada.

Sandvik battery electric equipment is designed to be adaptable to underground mining. Infrastructure needs are minimal, and reduce the needs for overhead cranes or other heavy handling equipment. Learn more about battery electric loaders and trucks here.