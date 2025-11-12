Sandvik sees talent gap as mining’s moment to recruit engineers

A looming shortfall of engineering talent is colliding with a window of opportunity for miners, according to a new Sandvik study that finds many young engineers will consider the sector once they grasp its modern mission and technologies.

The report, The future of mining talent: What STEM graduates really think, and what the industry can do about it, surveys 824 STEM students and graduates in nine countries and shows that nearly 40% are unfamiliar with mining, with many citing low awareness as a reason to dismiss it as a career. Yet more than 90% say they would be more likely to enter mining if convinced the industry materially helps address climate change.

"The findings highlight a huge untapped opportunity for our industry," Stefan Widing, president and CEO of Sandvik, said: "When young engineers understand that today, mining is not just about extraction, it's about tackling some of the world's most important challenges using digitalization, automation, and electrification, they see a sector where they can apply their skills to make a real difference."

Respondents within the study identified strong draws: high salary potential, access to cutting-edge technology, and complex engineering problems. They also echoed persistent deterrents, including safety concerns, perceived environmental harm, remote work locations, and limited knowledge of what modern mining entails. With almost half of the U.S. mining workforce expected to retire by 2029, Sandvik urged companies, universities, and policymakers to act in concert to rebuild the pipeline through education, cultural change, and perception shifts as engineering enrollments fall in several countries and retirements accelerate in key markets.

Canada emerges as a pressure point in the study. Only 5% of Canada’s mining workforce is under 25, according to the Mining Industry Human Resources Council (July 2024), underscoring a rapidly aging talent base. Mining favourability among Canadian students sits below 50%, trailing countries such as Chile and South Africa. Canadian respondents say they would be more likely to consider mining if persuaded of the industry’s role in tackling climate change, and they cite the same deterrents seen globally: safety and environmental concerns, remote locations, and a lack of knowledge about modern operations. The combination of low favourability and a very small under‑25 cohort signals a tightening Canadian pipeline without targeted awareness efforts, expanded internships, and micro-credentials.

"Mining offers the engineering challenge of a lifetime," Björn Axelsson, executive vice president and head of HR at Sandvik Group, added: "The electrification of society will be powered by minerals, but it will be led by the next generation of minds bold enough to transform how we mine."

Sandvik’s full report, The future of mining talent: What STEM graduates really think, and what the industry can do about it, is available here.