Sandvik to open parts and customer service facility in Surrey, BC

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions will add a brand new facility to its Canadian network, located in the Campbell Heights business park area of Surrey, B.C. Construction of the facility is already underway and it is expected to be fully operational in 2022.

According to Jandre Vissser, logistics manager for Sandvik parts and services, the addition of the new facility is well-timed.

“With supply chain constraints being experienced in all industries across the world, lead times have become longer and less predictable,” he says. “In order to mitigate this risk to our customers we are investing in inventory closer to the operations and introducing additional stock into the network.”

The facility, which is over 3,715 sq. metres, is situated close to the Vancouver International Airport, port and major highways. The majority of the facility will consist of a large parts warehouse that will serve as a local hub for Sandvik’s aftermarket logistics group, as well as a component workshop, office space, meeting facilities, customer service center, and training facility. The strategic expansion of Sandvik’s network in Canada is expected to improve parts delivery times for customers in the region.

Peter Corcoran, VP for Sandvik Canada, says the facility is the first step in a more comprehensive evaluation of Sandvik’s network across Canada. “The industry is changing and we need to be agile and change along with it,” he says. “With this new facility we are taking a long term perspective and taking action today to establish our presence in the West to be able to support our customers with their incorporation of electrification, automation, data and analytics and end-to-end optimization in their mines.”

More information about Sandvik’s products and services is available at the company’s website.