Saskatchewan Research Council adds full-scale laser sorter to its mining industry services

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is well-positioned as a global mineral sorting and separation centre of excellence with the addition of a full-scale laser sorter to the wide array of services it offers to the mining industry. The SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization. As a catalyst for innovation, SRC focuses on providing leading-edge services and solutions to the agriculture, energy, environment and mining industries with major projects in nuclear and rare earth elements.

SRC's Minerals Liberation Sorting Centre is the only third-party, independent testing centre to offer bench-to-pilot scale testing and offers front-to-back solutions for mining industry clients in early exploration, later stage exploration, established mining, and post-mining stages. SRC's sorting centre now offers full production-scale sensor-based sorting services via XRT (X-ray transmission) and laser testing services that no other independent testing centre in the world can boast.

Minister Responsible for SRC Warren Kaeding said: "With the recent addition of a full-scale laser sorting unit, SRC will further strengthen its capability to run real-world scenario testing and deliver efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable sorting solutions to the mining industry in Saskatchewan and beyond.”

Various sectors, like recycling and food production, widely use sensor-based sorting technologies. In the mining industry, these technologies are changing how companies evaluate mine design and economics.

Sensor-based sorting not only improves efficiency but also reduces waste, environmental impact, and operational costs. Mining companies can use sensor-based sorting to generate waste streams earlier in the process by detecting mineralogical differences with sensors. By removing waste early, companies can increase feed grade to the mill, minimize operational footprints, reduce water and energy usage, and lower operating costs.

SRC’s comprehensive three-stage testing regime helps clients select the most suitable sensor-based sorting technology. Clients progress from mineral characterization to targeting and modeling, and finally to pilot-scale testing. By following this method, SRC has helped implement sensor-based sorting solutions for various commodities, resulting in significant improvements in both efficiency and cost savings.

President and CEO of SRC Mike Crabtree noted: "We can test all major sorting technologies on the market and have developed custom-made, sensor-based solutions for various applications. Our interdisciplinary team, comprising geologists, mineralogists, and engineers, ensures a complete approach to sensor-based sorting technology integration, making it a reliable partner for mining companies looking to adopt these advanced sorting solutions."

For more information about SRC's sorting and separation services, visit www.Src.sk.ca/services/sensor-based-sorting.