Schneider Electric wins sustainable infrastructure award in U.K.

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been awarded Sustainable Infrastructure Vendor of the Year at the CRN Tech Impact Awards 2021.

The award recognizes the company's leadership in developing sustainable and energy efficient technologies for data centres and edge computing environments, and its proven track record in helping partners and customers deliver solutions that address the crucial issues of sustainability and the circular economy. Launched in March 2021, the CRN Tech Impact Awards honours the vendors, distributors, IT resellers and MSPs leading the way in addressing their own environmental and social impact, and that of their technologies, solutions and services.

Also named as Corporate Knights' Most Sustainable Corporation in the World in 2021, Schneider Electric has a history of driving digital transformation globally and today it works with both channel partners and customers to reduce their environmental impact through technological innovation and sustainable business strategies.

The company's Green Premium products, for example, offer sustainable performance by design and accounted for more than 76% of sales in 2020. Its ECOFIT and Trade-UPS, recycle and take-back programs address the circular economy and ensure the responsible disposal of discarded infrastructure technologies such as MV equipment and UPSs. Further, its EcoStruxure solutions and energy and sustainability services directly enable customers to reduce their carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) footprint and deliver an average of 20% reduced carbon emissions.

Today its public commitments include:

Accelerating its 2030 goal of carbon neutrality in its extended ecosystem by five years to 2025;

Removing gas and ensuring the end of sulphur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) gas by the end of 2025;

Reaching net-zero operational emissions by 2030 as part of validated science-based target;

Achieving a net-zero supply chain by 2050.

In 2020, Schneider Electric announced it was accelerating its sustainability commitments and promised to help customers save/ avoid 800 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2025. Just a short time into that program, it has helped to reduce CO 2 by 320 million tonnes. Further, it has launched The Zero Carbon Project, an initiative to halve the carbon emissions of its top supply chain partners by 2025, and a call to action already joined by 91% of them.

To learn more about Schneider Electric's sustainability commitments, visit the website.