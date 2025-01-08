SciAps unveils handheld Vis-NIR analyzer for improved mineral exploration

SciAps released the reveNIR, its new handheld Vis-NIR (near-infrared spectroscopy) analyzer. The Boston-based tech firm specializes in portable analytical instruments that often have direct mining and mineral application. The SciAps reveNIR records reflectance spectra to predict mineral composition of samples. This function allows the tool user to better understand geological formations and identify pathfinder minerals.

The tech company revealed the reveNIR analyzer features reflectance spectra analysis, operating within a spectral range of 350–2,510 nanometres. It records reflectance spectra to predict mineral compositions and includes a basic mineral spectral library of fifty essential exploration minerals, supporting user-defined spectral additions.

The tech company’s website emphasized the reveNIR will provide precision and portability for accurate analysis out on the field. SciAps stated its newest device is engineered to set new standards in mineral reconnaissance and exploration. Company officials said the device was a response to the market gap left by the end of the SD Halo all-in-one mineral analysis system.

SciAps, in a statement, said: “The launch of the reveNIR analyser represents a significant leap forward for the mineral exploration community. We have designed this device to be lightweight, rugged, and technologically advanced, empowering geologists and field professionals to make faster, more accurate decisions right where it matters most – in the field. By combining trusted legacy with cutting-edge innovation, we are filling a critical gap in the industry and setting a new standard for efficiency and performance in exploration tools.”

SciAps’s website stated the reveNIR can detect key minerals such as calcite, chlorite, dickite, epidote, goethite, halloysite, hematite, illite, kaolinite, montmorillonite, muscovite, rare earth oxides, rectorite and smectites. This functionality, it continued, is essential for pinpointing ore bodies and guiding drilling operations.

Some industry observers stressed the versatility of the reveNIR allows it to be suitable for reconnaissance, core logging, rock chip analysis and in use for expanded mapping areas. The designer explained device users can better assess outcrops, measure various positions, and easily evaluate mineralogy of geological formations.

SciAps is promoting the new device as lightweight and compact which it stated makes the reveNIR handheld analyzer optimized for use in challenging terrains. The tech designer underscored the handheld device is under 4.5 lbs, which includes the battery. The device is also 50% smaller than ASD Halo. SciAps spokespeople said: “From mountainous areas to remote mines accessible only by helicopter or small plane, the reveNIR’s design ensures ease of transport and use.”

The firm stated reveNIR, “eliminates lab delays with the use of real-time mineral spectra analysis, which enables instant exploration strategy adjustment for geologists.”

