Scient launches first cloud-based virtual drill core lab for Nova Scotia

Scient, a leading technology company specializing in cutting-edge imaging technologies for natural resources exploration, announces the launch of Nova Scotia's first virtual drill core repository. This innovative project facilitates remote access to hyperspectral drill core imagery in the province, positively impacting mineral exploration in the region.

The repository, covering over 4,500 meters of hyperspectral drill core, targets diverse geological settings rich in critical minerals, base metals, and gold. It covers locations from Athol Road to Whycocomagh and minerals from antimony to zinc.

Scient's advanced technology empowers geologists and mining companies by reducing risk of exploration failure as well as environmental impact.

Masoud Aali, founder and CEO of Scient, highlights the project's uniqueness, saying, “This project is one of its kind for many reasons. We've developed a cloud-based web application tailored for geologists to analyze hyperspectral drill core images with minimal training required. We're increasingly convinced that the format of data delivery is critical for tech adaptation, especially in our sector where the industry prefers solutions that deliver direct answers over mere tools.”

Scient's virtual core laboratory, named Lithoscope, offers unrestricted access to valuable data without the need for proprietary software or high-processing workstations. The project, partially supported by the DNRR Mineral Resources Development Fund (MRDF), preserves historical drilling results, and guides future exploration efforts in Nova Scotia.

The Canadian mining industry has experienced rapid growth in the last five years, with 39% surge in mineral production since 2016 and a 210% surge in Atlantic Canada alone. The mining industry in Nova Scotia is a vital component of the provincial economy, with over 20 different commercially viable mineral products. However, the province is generating only 1.2% of national mineral production. The Lithoscope project unlocks remote access to some of the 700,000 meters of the drill core stored in the provincial facility.

"This initiative aims to reduce the overall number of drilled holes while maximizing exploration efficiency," added Aali. “Scient's data-as-a-service model, combined with stand-alone software and hardware solutions, ensures real-time characterization and streamlined analysis.”

Following a successful pilot program with Acadia University, Scient is extending its support to other universities and community groups, fostering collaboration and knowledge transfer. The company plans to expand into key Canadian mining markets, including northern Ontario and northern British Columbia.

For more information visit the Scient website.