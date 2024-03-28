Scott Berdahl and Ella Cullen named Young Mining Professionals of the Year

The winners of the Young Mining Professionals’ (YMP) Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Awards for 2024 are Scott Berdahl of Whitehorse and […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 28, 2024 At 2:14 pm
Ella Cullen and Scott Berdahl have been named the Young Mining Professionals of the year for 2024.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

The winners of the Young Mining Professionals’ (YMP) Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Awards for 2024 are Scott Berdahl of Whitehorse and Ella Cullen of Lisbon, Portugal. The YMP awards recognize two young mining professionals — a male and a female — under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking for their companies and shareholders. 

Nominees from a public submissions process were judged by a selection committee consisting of YMP directors from chapters in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and London (U.K.) as well as senior executives of The Northern Miner Group. The awards will be presented in the fall by Mark Bristow, president of Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD). 

Sponsoring the awards for 2024 are Barrick Gold, Cassels, KPMG and The Northern Miner

READ ABOUT BOTH WINNERS ON NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 27 2024 - Mar 28 2024
EV BATTERY RECYCLING & REUSE USA 2024
Apr 08 2024 - Apr 09 2024
Sodium-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Apr 15 2024 - Apr 16 2024
Canadian Shale Water Management 2024
Apr 16 2024 - Apr 16 2024
PGO Virtual Symposium 2024

Related Posts