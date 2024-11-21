Scottie Resources reports high grade intercepts at Scottie gold mine zone

Scottie Resources (TSXV: SCOT; OTCQB: SCTSF) has reported new assays from its 2024 drilling of the O-, M-, and N zones at the historic Scottie gold mine. Scottie Resources is an exploration-stage company engaged in exploring and evaluating gold and silver properties located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

The drilling intercepted multiple high-grade gold intervals around the historic mine and will be used in the project's inaugural resource estimate (MRE), planned for the first quarter of 2025. The Scottie gold mine project, which includes a historic mine, and the adjacent Blueberry contact zone, is located 35 km north of the town of Stewart, B.C.

Hole SR24-330 intersected 8.30 g/t gold over 9.70 metres, including 10.3- g/t gold over 6.0- metres in the N zone and intersected 7.52 g/t gold over 6.47 metres at the O zone.

Hole SR24-332 intersected 10.9 g/t gold over 4.2 metres in a wider zone of 6.19 g/t gold over 8.7 metres at the O zone. At the M zone, hole SR24-327 intersected 26.1 g/t gold over 2.0 metres.

The Scottie gold mine project MRE – planned for late in the first quarter of 2025 – will be a combination of the historic Scottie gold mine deposit and the newly discovered Blueberry contact zone.

The Scottie gold mine – which operated between 1981 to 1985 – ultimately shut down due to a drop in gold price combined with high-interest rate on the initial mine startup loan. When the mine shut down, the deposit had over two years of production left in what the mine considered to be reserves. The 2024 diamond drill program was designed to validate the historical drill results, extend known zones, and test new targets around the past-producing mine.

The company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. More information is posted on www.ScottieResources.com.