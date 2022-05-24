Seabridge signs contribution agreement with Liard First Nation for 3 Aces project in Yukon

Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA; NYSE: SA) have reached an agreement with Liard First Nation (LFN) on the terms of a contribution agreement for the company's 3 Aces gold project located in Yukon. The agreement provides a framework for the parties to build positive working relationships and enable LFN's meaningful review and analysis of Seabridge's activities at the 3 Aces project.

In particular, the agreement will support LFN in preparing for and participating in assessment and regulatory processes and community engagement. It will also allow LFN to hire people from the Kaska and other experts to advise LFN and Seabridge on Kaska ways of knowing, as well as scientific and technical matters, helping to ensure that Seabridge has the information it needs to design a project that protects the meaningful exercise of LFN citizens' Kaska Aboriginal rights into the future.

"As a responsible exploration company, we are committed to building a meaningful and positive working relationship with our Indigenous partners. We are pleased that Liard First Nation has signed the contribution agreement, which establishes the framework in which both parties will work cooperatively with each other. The development of a common understanding of each other's interests is our first priority," Seabridge chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk said in a news release.

The 3 Aces project is situated in the southeast corner of Yukon, between 133 km and 164 km of the Nahanni Range Road near the border with the Northwest Territories. Seabridge acquired the property in June 2020 from Golden Predator Mining with the intent of continuing the mineral exploration already underway.

The project is currently in the early exploration phase and consists of 1,536 Yukon quartz mining claims covering approximately 314 sq. km In 2021, Seabridge began its inaugural field program on the 3 Aces property.

In addition to 3 Aces, Seabridge holds 100% interest in several other gold projects across North America. These include the KSM and Iskut projects located near Stewart, B.C., the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, and the Snowstorm project located in the Getchell gold belt of northern Nevada.

For more information, visit www.seabridgegold.net