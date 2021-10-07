Sealed bearings from SKF reduce grease consumption by 99%

SKF has extended its range of large bearings for roller presses, with a sealed version that prolongs service life.

Its Explorer spherical roller bearings (SRBs) in the 241 series are now available up to 1,250-mm bore. This series and sizes are commonly used in high pressure grinding rolls (HPGRs) in cement and mining industries.

The latest version – which is sealed on both sides – offers up to double the lifetime of an open bearing and have showed in tests that it reduces grease consumption up to 99%. During a maintenance interval of three months, normally 540 kg of grease is used for certain sizes. With SKF sealed Explorer spherical roller bearings, only 7 kg of grease is needed during the same interval which reduce both cost and environmental impact.

In addition, the sealed SRB can be remanufactured twice, which further extends service life. This raises productivity and machine availability while lowering total cost of ownership.

The new bearing has been redesigned to have a higher load carrying capacity. Bearings with a bore-diameter below 1,000 mm have an HNBR seal that is retained by a snap ring. Larger bearings use a G-Ecopur seal that is bolted to the bearing’s outer ring.

The sealed bearing can be used on its own, or as part of an SKF three-barrier solution.

The bearings are available with short delivery times – even in the largest sizes. Contact www.SKF.com/ca/en.