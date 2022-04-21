Shelby Yee and Alex Dorsch named Young Mining Professionals of the Year 

The winners of this year’s Young Mining Professionals (YMP) awards are Shelby Yee of privately held RockMass Technologies and Alex Dorsch of Chalice Mining (ASX: CHN; OTC: CGMLF).

The YMP awards, presented in association with The Northern Miner, recognize two mining professionals under forty who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking and provided value to their companies and shareholders.

The awards are named after two iconic entrepreneurs in the mining industry, Eira Thomas and the late Peter Munk. Shelby Yee has won the 2022 Eira Thomas award and Alex Dorsch the Peter Munk award.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony has been moved to Sunday, June 12, and will be an outdoor event at the Jump restaurant in downtown Toronto. Since last year’s awards were presented online, the organizers invited Maggie Layman and Matthew Fenton, that year’s winners.

The sponsors of this year’s event are Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD), KPMG, Cassels Brock & Blackwell, and The Northern Miner.