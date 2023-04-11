Sigma Lithium awarded operating licence for Grota do Cirilo

Sigma Lithium has been awarded its environmental operating licence for its Grota do Cirilo project, Brazil. Wholly owned by the company, it’s the largest hard rock lithium project in the Americas and a major producer of battery grade sustainable lithium concentrate.

Sigma received unanimous approval including the votes by all NGO members at a vote held on March 31, 2023, at the CMI, the chamber of mining activities (Camara Tecnica Especializada em Atividades Minerarias) in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Minas Gerais state environmental regulator, Conselho Estadual de Politica Ambiental (COPAM) issued the licence (the final step of the environmental licensing process), which enables the company to sell all green Lithium products from current and future production, including any stockpiled product.

The company has maintained a six-year prelimary license/ installation license environmental license since 2019, permitting both construction and initiation of production (stockpiling on the ground) and installation of its plants and facilities.

First production remains on schedule to commence this month. Sigma is targeting to triple production of battery grade sustainable lithium concentrate from 270,000 t/y to 766,000 t/y. According to Sigma, measured and indicated resources show 85.6 million tonnes of 1.43% lithium oxide and inferred resources of 8.6 million tonnes of 1.43 Li 2 O.

Phase 1 is expected to produce 270,000 tonnes of 5.5% Li 2 O lithium concentrate (36,700 LCE) per year over an eight year mine life and phase 2 is expected to approximately double Sigma Lithium's production rate to 531,000 tonnes of 5.5% Li 2 O lithium concentrate (72,200 LCE) per year. Phase 2 will contribute an additional 261,100 tonnes of 5.5% Li 2 O lithium concentrate (35,500 LCE) per year over a 12 year mine life.

To learn more, visit www.SigmaLithiumResources.com.