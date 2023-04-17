Sigma Lithium initiates green lithium production 

By Moosa Imran April 17, 2023 At 3:07 pm
Sigma Lithium is transitioning to a fulltime green lithium producer at its Grota do Cirilo plant, Brazil. Sigma Lithium photo

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML), announced that it has successfully and safely achieved first production of green lithium, thus concluding the commissioning process and transitioning the company from developer to producer. 

Completing the commissioning of the phase 1 Greentech plant was the final critical milestone in the development of the Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil and marks the successful completion of phase 1 project construction.  Sigma Lithium's technical team, led by COO Brian Talbot, will now turn its attention to ramping up throughput to full production capacity, which it expects to achieve by July 2023. 

The company recently announced that it had obtained its environmental operating licence to sell all green lithium products from current and future production, including any stockpiled product. 

As the project ramps to full production capacity, high-quality green lithium will be stockpiled and prepared for sale, with an inaugural first shipment of approximately 15,000 tonnes expected in May 2023. 

Sigma Lithium continues the detailed engineering work on the phase 2 and 3 Greentech plant expansion, targeting to triple production of Green Lithium from 270,000 t/y to 766,000 t/y, if supported by the feasibility study currently being conducted. 

