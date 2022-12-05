Sigma Lithium secures $100 million for Brazil mine expansion

Sigma Lithium (TSX-V; NASDAQ: SGML) has secured up to $100 million from shareholder Synergy Capital to build the initial phase of a $155-million […]
By Cecilia Jamasmie December 5, 2022 At 6:46 am
Sigma Lithium secures $100 million for Brazil mine expansion
Construction at the Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil. (Image courtesy of Sigma Lithium.)

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Sigma Lithium (TSX-V; NASDAQ: SGML) has secured up to $100 million from shareholder Synergy Capital to build the initial phase of a $155-million expansion at its Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The Canadian miner said the debt-financing deal extends until August 2023, which gives it enough time to ramp up production at Grota do Cirilo, the largest hard rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Commissioning of the lithium mine is expected this month, with first shipments beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the company said.

During this first production phase, Grota do Cirilo is expected to generate up to 270,000 tonnes per year of high purity battery grade lithium concentrate, equal to about 36,700 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

Based on the results of a study to triple battery-grade lithium concentrate production, Sigma said the project has the potential to churn out 768,000 tonnes (104,200 tpa LCE) from the second to the eighth year of operations. 

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Dec 13 2022 - Dec 13 2022
NY SME’s 3rd Thought Leaders in Mining symposium LOOKING FORWARD – HOW TO BEST MANAGE RISKS IMPACTING MINERAL, ENERGY AND MINING SUPPLY CHAINS
Feb 08 2023 - Feb 09 2023
Asia-Pacific EV Charging Infrastructure 2023
Feb 13 2023 - Feb 14 2023
Physical Conference – Middle East Drilling & Completions 2023
Feb 13 2023 - Feb 15 2023
Geo Week

Related Posts