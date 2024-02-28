Sirios drills visible gold in first 2024 hole at Eclipse target

Sirios Resources (TSXV: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) reports visible gold in the first hole of the 2024 drilling program on the high-grade Eclipse area of its 100%-owned Cheechoo gold property. Hole CH24-305 intersected multiple specks of coarse visible gold hosted in a chloritized quartz vein at 256.7 metres down the hole in tonalite. Additionally, more than 100 grains of visible gold were encountered in a mafic dyke at 258.0 metres.

Sirios said its geologists observed a 2.6-metre mineralized gold zone from 256.2 to 258.8 metres, including the gold-rich chloritized quartz vein, several deformed quartz veinlets with additional gold grains, and the 1-metre-wide gold-bearing mafic dyke.

The Eclipse zone, west of the main Cheechoo area, was not included in the updated 2022 resource estimate, which contained 1.4 million oz. of indicated gold and 500,000 oz. of inferred gold. Data from the current 1,000-metre drill program at Eclipse will be included in the next update.

A detailed presentation about the Eclipse high-grade gold area is available via this link, wwwSirios.com/Eclipse.

The Cheechoo gold property is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay in Quebec, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from the Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The project's latest resource update delineated, for an open pit model, indicated resources of 1.4 million oz. of gold contained in 46.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.94 g/t gold, as well as inferred resources of 500,000 oz. of gold contained in 21.1 million tonnes at a grade of 0.73 g/t gold.

