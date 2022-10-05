Site visit: Bunker Hill Mining on a fast track to generating cash flow by Q3/23

The legacy Bunker Hill zinc-lead-silver mine in Shoshone County, Idaho, is set for a near-term revival with proponent Bunker Hill Mining (CSE: BNKR; US-OTC: BHLL) on track to deliver cash flow by the third quarter of 2023.

The Toronto-headquartered company plans to restart operations at the mine in short order after the asset languished on care and maintenance for more than 30 years. Over nearly a century, it has produced more than 165 million oz. of silver and 5 million tons of base metals.

“Many project proponents are watching our progress closely since the Bunker Hill restart would prove to the market that stranded brownfields sites such as Bunker Hill with legacy environmental challenges can indeed be funded for redevelopment and production,” said executive chair and former Barrick executive Richard Williams during a tour of the site in late September.

The Northern Miner witnessed underground development and rehabilitation of the old equipment in progress on the outskirts of the twin cities of Kellogg and Wardner during the visit. The key takeaway from the visit is that the historical asset is in the right hands at the right time, considering the experienced team driving the restart amid compelling fundamentals for the metals it will produce.

Bunker Hill Mining published a prefeasibility study for the mine early in September, outlining a rapid restart for a total investment of US$54.8 million, which includes continency.