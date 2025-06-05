Sitka intercepts multiple occurrences of visible gold at its RC project

Sitka Gold (TSXV: SIG; OTCQB: SITKF) has observed multiple instances of visible gold in the first drill holes of the summer field season at its flagship RC gold project located in the Tombstone Gold Belt in Yukon. The project lies about 100 km east of Dawson City, Yukon.

The team currently operates three drills and has mobilized a fourth as part of its fully-funded 30,000 metre drill program planned for 2025 at RC Gold. This year's diamond drilling campaign aims to rapidly expand the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits while advancing several other high-priority gold targets within the Clear Creek intrusive complex.

Drill core from DDRCCC-25-076 to 080 revealed several instances of visible gold. DDRCCC-25-078 and 079 produced the first visible gold ever observed at Eiger. The team is currently awaiting assay results for all drill holes in this release.

Cor Coe, director and CEO of Sitka, said: ""The summer field season at RC Gold is off to a strong start, with three drill rigs already turning and a fourth rig recently mobilized to site. The presence of visible gold in the first holes of the season, including the first-ever observations of visible gold at the Eiger deposit expansion drilling, continue to demonstrate the exceptional gold endowment within the Clear Creek intrusive complex. This is the first follow up drilling we have conducted at the Eiger deposit since 2021 and the observations of visible gold in these initial step out holes to the west, towards the Saddle zone and Blackjack deposit, are very encouraging,”

Coe added: "The fully funded, 30,000 metre drill campaign planned for this year will more than double the total drilling completed since we initiated drilling in 2020, marking a major step forward in advancing RC Gold. To date, we've successfully discovered two gold deposits and outlined multiple high-priority targets ready for drill advancement. With this year's planned drilling equivalent to the past five years combined, there will be lots to look forward to as our team pushes to build on that success with additional new discoveries and meaningful expansion of our known deposits, both of which remain open in all directions."

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger.

