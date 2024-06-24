Sixty North begins mining at Mon gold project, NWT

Sixty North Gold Mining (CSE: TXTY; OTC Pink: SXNTF) has commenced mining at the wholly owned historic Mon gold mine 45 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. A temporary camp and dock have been installed, the equipment is in good order, and crews are onsite working two shifts per day, seven days a week.
The Mon project is fully licensed and permitted for both mining and milling.
The company plans to extend the existing ramp to intercept the A zone vein 20 metres below the historic stopes. “We anticipate 40 metres of advance per week before we commence driving cross-cuts into the vein,” said president and CEO Dave Webb. “We should be encountering the vein in 15 to 20 days’ time.”
Past seasonal production at the Mon mine recovered 3,100 oz. of gold from 10,000 tonnes of ore grading an estimated 365 g/t gold.
Comments
Dave Webb
In order to clarify the history of the Mon Gold Mine one should be aware that development started in 1937. Intentionally misrepresentative statements over several decades makes it quite complicated and have led us to rely on reconciled grades. We know that the crown pillar is exposed for over 50 m and that recent mechanized sampling averages 116.34 gpt gold over 1.1 m width. Detailed systematic mechanical sampling of the tailings pond yielded average grades of 3.99 gpt which at 87% recoveries results in a reconciled head grade of 30.69 gpt gold for the 10,000 tonnes of tailings it contains. There is an additional 2,500 tonnes of tailings disposed of underground and 2,300 tonnes processed off site that cannot be sampled. Overall, this has lead Sixty to report a 15,000 tonnes of past production containing 15,000 ounces of gold (NI 43-101 Technical Report, August 2023).
Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.
Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng., President& CEO, Director