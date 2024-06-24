Sixty North begins mining at Mon gold project, NWT

Sixty North Gold Mining (CSE: TXTY; OTC Pink: SXNTF) has commenced mining at the wholly owned historic Mon gold mine 45 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. A temporary camp and dock have been installed, the equipment is in good order, and crews are onsite working two shifts per day, seven days a week.

The Mon project is fully licensed and permitted for both mining and milling.

The company plans to extend the existing ramp to intercept the A zone vein 20 metres below the historic stopes. “We anticipate 40 metres of advance per week before we commence driving cross-cuts into the vein,” said president and CEO Dave Webb. “We should be encountering the vein in 15 to 20 days’ time.”

Past seasonal production at the Mon mine recovered 3,100 oz. of gold from 10,000 tonnes of ore grading an estimated 365 g/t gold.

