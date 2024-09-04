Sixty North’s DD zone yields up to 62.6 g/t gold as it advances 2025 production plans

By Salima Virani September 4, 2024 At 1:46 pm
Sixty North Gold Mining president, CEO and director Dr. Dave Webb at the North stope, A zone at Mon gold property near Yellowknife. (Image courtesy of Sixty North Gold Mining)

Sixty North Gold Mining (CSE:SXTY; OTC Pink:SXNTF) reported promising assay results from its Mon gold property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The first batch of assays from the newly developed A-zone west limb and the nearby DD zone, located 12 metres to the west, has shown significant gold potential.

The DD zone, a recent discovery, produced an average of 17.24 g/t gold from seven samples, with the highest result reaching 62.6 g/t gold over 0.3 metre. This zone, exposed over 17 metres in the main ramp, averages 2.0 metres in width. The west limb of the A zone is being further tested to confirm widths and grades.

"We are very happy to have confirmed the location of the A zone quartz veins of a size and grade as to be economically interesting. Our plan was to expose these veins in preparation for the mining and milling planned for 2025,” said Sixty North president, CEO and director Dr. Dave Webb. “The discovery of the DD zone is an unexpected bonus. Additional sampling will refine these results.”

A total of 250 tonnes of mineralized material has been stockpiled, a key step toward the planned acquisition and installation of a 100 t/d mill on site. This infrastructure is critical for restarting processing operations. The Mon gold project, with past production of 15,000 tonnes at 30 g/t gold from the A zone, is advancing under Sixty North's ownership, with further exploration and development aimed at maximizing the site's potential.

The property also has historical significance, having produced high-grade gold in the 1990s. 

The next set of samples from the east limb of the A-zone was submitted on Aug. 27, with results expected in late September.

For more details, visit www.SixtyNorthGold.com

