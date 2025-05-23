Skeena advances Eskay Creek with acquisition of Leopard DI650i drill rigs from Sandvik

Skeena Gold and Silver has chosen Sandvik Mining to supply four Leopard DI650i down-the-hole (DTH) drill rigs for early works construction activities at its flagship Eskay Creek gold-silver project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Sandvik booked the order in April, marking a significant step forward in advancing one of Canada’s highest-grade open-pit precious metal projects. Sandvik has already delivered three drills, with the fourth scheduled to arrive on site in June.

Through a successful collaboration with the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC), Sandvik and Skeena secured the acquisition, emphasizing their commitment to Indigenous partnerships and localized value creation in Northern British Columbia.

Kyle Foster, vice president of operations at Skeena, said, “We selected the Leopard DI650i platform for its versatility, proven performance, digital integration capabilities, and reliability needed to meet our project timelines. Sandvik’s demonstrated partnership with TNDC, along with its growing support infrastructure in B.C., made this a strategic fit for Eskay Creek.”

Recognizing the potential of the Eskay Creek project to become one of the most economically robust and environmentally responsible open-pit mines globally, Skeena’s investment in Leopard DI650i drills is further supported by an integrated Sandvik Remote Monitoring Service (RMS) agreement. Under the 12-month program, Sandvik specialists will remotely monitor drill productivity and health data, helping predict and prevent equipment failures while maximizing operational efficiency and minimizing material waste.

Kevin McEachern, business line manager for surface drills at Sandvik Mining, stated, “We’re proud to support Skeena with our advanced surface drilling solutions at Eskay Creek. The Leopard DI650i delivers high precision, efficiency, and uptime even in the most demanding applications. Combined with our RMS technology and local technician support, it represents a truly future-ready solution for Skeena’s ambitious goals.”

Sandvik will also provide on-site technician support through a comprehensive service agreement, alongside a consignment inventory arrangement to ensure critical parts are readily available at the site, enhancing equipment availability and minimizing downtime for upcoming construction activities.

Sandvik’s growing Canadian service footprint further supports this partnership, with its facilities in Surrey and the newly established Prince George location playing key roles in providing aftermarket support, technical expertise, and inventory management to Eskay Creek.

