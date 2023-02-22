Skeena cuts 18.18 g/t Au, 130.2 g/t Ag over 9.3 metres at Eskay

Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE; NYSE: SKE) reports for its 2022 drill program are in. The newest results hail from the Eskay Creek gold-silver project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Near-mine drilling highlights (2022):

18.18 g/t gold, 130.2 g/t silver over 9.26 metres (SK-22-1132) - 21A West zone

14.90 g/t gold, 2.5 g/t silver over 5.70 metres (SK-22-1177) - 21A West zone

0.95 g/t gold, 1,003.3 g/t silver over 6.42 metres(SK-22-1187) - 23 zone

1.11 g/t gold, 19.7 g/t silver over 26.10 metres(SK-22-1187) - 23 zone

4.96 g/t gold, 14.6 g/t silver over 25.98 metres(SK-22-1171) - 21E zone

3.39 g/t gold, 34.4 g/t silver over 23.77 metres(SK-22-1160) - 21E zone

2.78 g/t gold, 59.0 g/t silver over 20.49 metres(SK-22-1173) - 21E zone

At a vertical depth of 25 metres below surface, drill hole SK-22-1132 has vertically extended the 21A West zone to near-surface with an intersection of 18.18 g/t gold, 130.2 g/t silver over 9.26 metres. This new intercept occurs in a portion of the 21A zone that is devoid of historical drilling and 75 metres vertically up-dip of previously reported Skeena drill hole SK-22-1031, which intersected 2.21 g/t gold, 4.6 g/t silver over 50 metres.

An extension to the south end of the 21A West zone beyond the feasibility study pit limits and 10 metres below surface was completed by drill hole SK-22-1177, averaging 14.90 g/t gold, 2.5 g/t silver over 5.7 metre. This new expansion occurs 100 metres vertically up-dip of previously reported drill hole SK-22-1028, which intersected 1.74 g/t gold, 1.7 g/t silver over 46.77 m. The space between the two drill holes remains untested.

The 21A West zone has been defined by 2022 drilling over a 350-metre strike length from surface to 200 metres below surface. Horizontal widths of the zone vary and range from thicknesses of 1 to 50 metres. The 21A West zone remains open for expansion along strike as well as at depth.

The 21A West zone and 23 zones were discovered by Skeena in 2021 and represent rhyolite-dacite hosted synvolcanic feeder style mineralization that has not yet been included in any MRE or economic analyses. With all analytical results now received from the 2022 drilling program, the company will be incorporating all drilling data from after September 2021 into an updated MRE – scheduled for completion in June 2023.

