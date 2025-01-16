Skeena discovers significant gold-copper porphyry system at its KSP property in B.C.

Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE; NYSE:SKE) stated the company had discovered a new gold-copper porphyry system on its KSP property as part of its first 2024 exploratory drilling program. The KSP property is situated in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The property is located within the company’s expansive 178,901-ha land package in that region.

Skeena Resources spokespeople said the significant mineralization finding was in the northwestern portion of the KSP Project and approximately five km southeast of the company's Snip gold project. The precious metals developer said the Camp Porphyry area is host to a large, previously unexplored porphyry body. Drill teams in 2024 intersected broad intervals of previously unknown gold-copper porphyry mineralization at 381.47 metres averaging 0.71 g/t gold, 0.69 silver, 0.03 copper beginning at 50 metres below the surface.

The company’s exploratory drilling teams traced the new mineralization along a strike length of approximately 1,000 metres, with potential for further expansion through additional drilling.

Paul Geddes, Skeena's senior vice president of exploration and resource development, commented, "We are very encouraged that our first drill program at KSP has yielded the discovery of a new Gold-Copper Porphyry system on the property. The headline intercept of 0.71 grams per tonne gold over 380 metres, is among many strong results and demonstrates a substantial volume of mineralized material in a potentially very large, essentially unexplored mineralized system."

During the 2024 season, Skeena’s work teams completed 22 drillholes totaling 9,182 metres across various targets on the project.

Skeena Resources is currently advancing the Eskay Creek gold-silver project - a past producing mine in the Golden Triangle. More information on the company and/or the project is posted on www.SkeenaGoldSilver.com.