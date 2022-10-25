Skeena expands 23 zone to surface at Eskay Creek with 1.20 g/t AuEq over 96 metres

Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE; NYSE: SKE) has completed this year’s regional and near-mine exploration programs at the former Eskay Creek gold-silver mine in B.C.’s Golden Triangle.

Skeena said the program extended the 23 zone of mineralization to the surface. Infill hole SK-22-1090 averaged 1.35 g/t gold and 6.6 g/t silver (1.20 g/t gold-equivalent) over 96.0 metres. The company also said this mineralization demonstrates excellent downhole continuity, but most importantly, the continuance of mineralization to the surface will have a potentially positive impact on the open pit strip ratio. Additional drill holes will target this surface mineralization in the future.

Multiple new intersections were also discovered in the 21A West zone. Hole SK-22-1071 returned an interval of 109.8 metres grading 1.12 g/t gold and 4.7 g/t silver (1.17 g/t gold-equivalent). This is a new occurrence of feeder-style mineralization occurring 159 metres below surface and below the planned open pit. Since there are no nearby holes for comparison, Skeena says it is unclear whether this is an extension of the 21A West zone or if it represents a new discovery analogous to the 23 zone.

Seventy metres along strike, southeast of hole 1071, numerous rhyolite and dacite hosted gold-silver intersections were made. Hole SK-22-1069 returned 1.94 g/t gold and 32.3 g/t silver (2.30 g/t gold-equivalent) over 26.5 metres; 2.59 g/t gold and 7.9 g/t silver (2.68 g/t gold-equivalent) over 21.0 metres; and 0.98 g/t gold and 6.4 g/t silver (1.05 g/t gold equivalent) over 29.9 metres.

New mineralization was also discovered in the Even Lower Mudstone by hole 1069. The average grade was 1.97 g/t gold and 9.3 g/t silver (2.07 g/t gold-equivalent) over 13.6 metres, including 11.55 g/t gold and 25 g/t silver (11.83 g/t gold equivalent) over 1.2 metres.

Skeena completed a feasibility study for an open pit mine at Eskay Creek in September 2022. Details are available on www.SkeenaResources.com.