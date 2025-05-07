Skeena files joint B.C. Mines Act and Environmental Management Act applications

Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE; NYSE: SKE) (Skeena Gold and Silver) has reported continued progress on the permitting timeline for its Eskay Creek gold-silver project. The company has filed the joint permit application for the BC Mines Act and Environmental Management Act with the BC Major Mine Office (MMO) for joint review with the Tahltan Central Government (TCG). The company uploaded the application starting on April 22 and it was complete on April 30, 2025.

Randy Reichert, Chief Executive Officer of Skeena, commented:"We are proud to announce that we have filed both the revised environmental assessment application and the BC Mines Act and Environmental Management Act application in close succession. This achievement is noteworthy within the industry and demonstrates our commitment to advancing the project according to our timeline. The EA certificate and amended authorizations under the MA and EMA are anticipated in the fourth quarter of this year, marking a significant milestone toward restarting operations at Eskay Creek."

Skeena also released a short video that brings to life the recently submitted Environmental Assessment Certificate (EAC) application for the project. The video provides an overview of the comprehensive EA process in British Columbia and showcases the company's commitment to development in close collaboration with the Tahltan Nation. It highlights key areas of environmental stewardship, community engagement, and sustainable project design that form the foundation of the EAC application.

The video is now available at: https://SkeenaGoldSilver.com/community-news.