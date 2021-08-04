Skeena finds 24 g/t gold over 12.5 metres at Snip

Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE; OTC: SKREF) is reporting more high grades from its 2021 phase three infill and exploration drilling at the Snip gold project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.

One of the best holes, UG21-202, returned 27.04 g/t gold over 12.5 metres. Subintervals included 209 g/t over 0.7 metre and 203 g/t gold 0.7 metre. This hole was drilled in the eastern footwall to upgrade the modeled vein mineralization used in the 2020 resource estimate.

Additional high grade mineralization was intersected in the footwall corridor during the same drill campaign. The best results included 109.89 g/t over 1.19 metre in UG21-180, 29.31 g/t over 4.17 metres in UG21-181, 85.51 g/t over 3.50 metres in UG21-182, 84.68 g/t over 1.94 metres in UG21-184, and 164.50 g/t over 1.00 metres in UG21-189.

Skeena acquired the past-producing Snip mine from Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD) in 2017. Between 1991 and 1999 the mine produced about a million ounces of gold from an average ore grade of 27.5 g/t gold.

The 43-101 mineral resource released in July 2020 includes 539,000 indicated tonnes grading 14.0 g/t gold (244,000 contained oz.) and 942,000 inferred tonnes graving 13.3 g/t gold (402,000 contained oz.).

More information is available at www.SkeenaResources.com.