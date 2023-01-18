Skeena signs 3-party environmental plan for Eskay Creek

Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE) announced the signing of the permitting process charter, part of the approval process for the Eskay Creek gold-silver project located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The charter is a unique collaboration between Skeena, the Tahltan Central Government (TCG), and the provincial government.

This document establishes a workplan for all parties to collaborate on an environmental assessment (EA) and permitting process for Eskay Creek. The target timelines established in the process charter outline the EA certificate being received in 2024 and final permits to be issued in 2025. These dates align with the development timeline anticipated for the project.

Skeena completed a feasibility study in Sept. 2022 on Eskay Creek which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of $1.4 billion, 50% IRR and a one-year payback at $2290 per oz. gold and $26 per oz. silver.

Eskay was the highest-grade gold mine in the world when in production, according to Skeena. The mine produced 3.3 million oz. of gold and 160 oz. of silver at average grades of 45 g/t gold and 2,224 g/t silver from 1994 to 2008. Since Eskay was in production, over $2 billion has been invested in infrastructure in the area.

“(The process charter) is an example of how Skeena is continually working with the Tahltan Nation to redefine how project approval processes are carried out within our Territory. We are working together to effectively integrate Tahltan knowledge, process requirements and decision-making specific to Eskay Creek. The TCG lands department looks forward to continuing to work with the team at Skeena,” said Connor Pritty, TCG lands director.

For more information, visit www.SkeenaResources.com.