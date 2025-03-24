Skyharbour partner inks exploration agreement with English River First Nation

Skyharbour Resources (TSX-V: SYH; OTCQX: SYHBF) announced its partner company – North Shore Uranium – has executed an exploration agreement with the English River First Nation (ERFN) in Saskatchewan. The agreement outlines areas of collaboration between the ERFN and North Shore at its Falcon property at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Falcon project, which constitutes part of North Shore’s Falcon property, contains eleven mineral claims comprising about 42,908 ha approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake mine.

English River First Nation’s main reserve Wapachewunak is located about 200 km southwest of Falcon. ERFN’s ancestral territory covers approximately 75,000 km2 of north-central Saskatchewan.

To date, North Shore has identified thirty-six uranium targets at Falcon. As reported on May 16, 2024, North Shore discovered near-surface uranium mineralization at two drill targets, P03 and P08 in an area that had never seen drilling. In a February 27, 2025, news release, North Shore stated that its near-term priority is to assess the potential for an economic uranium deposit in the southeastern portion of the property by evaluating priority near-surface EM targets in the South Priority and South Walker areas.

Falcon is located approximately 30 km east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. The mill processes uranium ore from the McArthur River mine, one of two producing uranium mines in Canada. Between 1983 and 2002, Key Lake mine produced a total of 209.9 million lbs. of U 3 O 8 at an average grade of over 2.0%. The uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant and includes shallow basement-hosted unconformity-style and pegmatite-hosted mineralization. The property has seen limited modern exploration programs and there are a number of unexplained uranium occurrences.

Brooke Clements, CEO of North Shore, stated: “We believe that Saskatchewan’s Athabasca basin is the best jurisdiction in the world for uranium exploration and development. North Shore places a priority on establishing positive relationships with communities near its activities. We are proud to establish an alliance with the English River First Nation and look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship.”

North Shore will continue prioritizing targets at Falcon in pursuit of maximizing the chances of encountering economic uranium mineralization in its next drill program.

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in thirty-six projects covering over 614,000 ha (over 1.5 million acres) of land.

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources, visit the company’s website at www.SkyHarbourltd.com. More information about English River First Nation is available at www.Erfn.net.