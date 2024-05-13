SMS Equipment, Komatsu sells first large PC9000 excavator to oil sands miner

Earlier this month Komatsu Germany Mining Division (KGM) and SMS Equipment revealed the latest development in Komatsu’s fleet of hydraulic mining excavators for surface mining, the PC9000. KGM confirms the new model will be the largest in Komatsu’s hydraulic mining excavator portfolio.

The PC9000 is designed to increase productivity, performance and efficiency on the mine site. It is optimized to suit Komatsu’s 830E through 980E mining truck sizes, improving cycle times and lowering the overall cost-per-tonne of material moved.

Additional features of the PC9000 include a larger bucket, higher digging forces and other features to improve cycle time. Its extended reach is aimed at supporting customers’ growing Autonomous Haulage Systems (AHS) while a redesigned hydraulic system leads to lower emissions.

“More productive and more efficient while achieving the highest safety standards, the PC9000 marks an exciting evolution of our surface mining lineup,” says Peter Buhles, VP sales and service. “In developing the PC9000, we gathered input from our global customers and distributors to create a machine that responds to the mining industry’s emerging needs and is suitable for any type of surface mining application.”

The inaugural machine will be delivered to Alberta’s oil sands region in Canada. Other sources reveal that the excavator is headed for Suncor’s Fort Hills mine.

“We’re incredibly proud to work in conjunction with Komatsu to bring the first PC9000 to Canada,” says Dennis Chmielewski, EVP mining at SMS Equipment. “Helping customers increase productivity and safety while reducing emissions is a big part of what we do as an equipment solutions provider. That includes maintaining a continual feedback loop with customers and manufacturers that ensures customers’ needs in the field are translated to future equipment models, as was the case with this machine.”

With more than 100 years of expertise in mining technology, KGM is a pioneer in the development of hydraulic mining excavators for the global surface mining market, defining standards for ultra-large hydraulic mining excavators worldwide. Since the early 1980s, KGM has been leading the way as a trusted partner and manufacturer of machine technology for Canada’s oil sands. Ever since, many machine models have been inaugurated with Canada’s oil sands producers.

