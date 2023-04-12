SNC-Lavalin, InnovExplo and Primero to service Sayona lithium project in Quebec

Sayona Quebec's Moblan lithium project will be the recipient of an environmental and social impact assessment completed by SNC-Lavalin. Additionally on the project, SNC-Lavalin will work with InnovExplo and Primero on completing multiple components of the mine’s prefeasibility and feasibility studies.

The Moblan lithium project is a high-grade lithium mine located 130 km northwest of Chibougamau, and 600 km north of Montreal. A mineral resource estimate of 12 million tonnes at 1.4% lithium oxide has been identified at Moblan and there is potential to expand based on previous geotechnical drilling which intersected up to 29.1 metres of continuous spodumene-bearing pegmatites outside the resource envelope.

Moblan is located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of northern Québec.

In January 2022, Sayona commenced a major drilling program at the project in partnership with Soqeum. In April 2022, Sayona announced the discovery of a significant new southern lithium pegmatite zone, the Moblan South Discovery. The following month the Company announced the discovery of multiple new mineralized lithium pegmatites at Moblan South, South-East Extension, Moleon and extensions to the main Moblan lithium deposit. As of October 2022, Sayona had completed approximately 28,000 metres of drilling at the project.

In October 2022, Sayona launched a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for Moblan, targeting the development of a lithium mine and concentrator. The PFS will be conducted by InnovExplo, targeting completion by May 2023 and to be followed by a definitive feasibility study, due by September 2023.

