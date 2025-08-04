Snowline files report supporting PEA for Valley Gold in Yukon

Snowline Gold (TSXV:SGD; OTCQB:SNWGF) released a technical report supporting its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Valley gold deposit, located within its Rogue project in the Yukon.

The PEA, as a conceptual study, presents a potential open-pit mining and milling operation for Valley with an estimated 20-year mine life.

Since initiating exploration in 2021, Snowline has transformed its Rogue project's Valley gold deposit from a raw prospect into a substantial bulk tonnage gold resource. The find includes a combined measured and indicated resource of 7.94 million ounces of gold at 1.21 g/t gold and an additional inferred resource of 0.89 million ounces at 0.62 g/t gold, all within a pit-shell constraint, as the company outlined on May 15, 2025.

The Rogue project overlaps with traditional territories of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, the Ross River Dena Council and Kaska Nation.

Location of Rogue project. PHOTO: Snowline Gold.

For the remainder of 2025, the Company is looking to better explore for a PFS and better permit.

More information is posted on www.SnowlineGold.com.