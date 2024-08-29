Snowline Gold expands Valley with 435.0 metres of 1.6 g/t gold and drills 6.3 metres of 6.9 g/t gold at Jupiter target

Snowline Gold (TSX-V:SGD; OTCQB:SNWGF) announced additional results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the Valley deposit on the Rogue project in Canada's Yukon territory and initial results from the Jupiter target at the Einarson project. These new findings show promising extensions of gold mineralization at both locations.

At Valley, hole V-24-077 intersected 435.0 metres of 1.61 g/t gold, with a higher-grade section of 150.5 metres averaging 2.39 g/t gold. This hole, drilled near the northeast boundary of Valley's current mineral resource estimate, confirms the continuity of strong gold grades and suggests the resource remains open for further expansion.

The Jupiter target at Einarson, located 32 km north of Valley, also yielded notable results. Hole J-24-022 returned 6.88 g/t gold over 6.3 metres, including a higher-grade section of 13.9 g/t gold over 2.0 metres. This drilling, a 170-metre step-back from previous work, expanded the known width of the gold system at Jupiter, indicating potential for further discoveries.

"At Valley, drilling continues to de-risk and potentially grow our initial mineral resource estimate with holes expanding the footprint of near surface, >1 g/t gold mineralization. At Jupiter, our step-outs are hitting encouraging zones of gold mineralization within large areas of alteration and pathfinder minerals," said Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl.

Drilling continues at Valley with three rigs. About 17,400 metres have been drilled across 37 holes in 2024, with observations of visible gold and sheeted quartz veins both within and beyond the current mineral resource area. Snowline is awaiting full assay results to assess the impact on the mineral resource estimate.

On the regional front, Snowline has two additional rigs targeting the Aurelius and Avalanche Creek areas on the Rogue and Einarson projects, respectively. Assays are pending for over 21,000 metres drilled across seven targets, including these regions, with ongoing drilling efforts aimed at further expanding the resource potential.

Snowline Gold's Rogue project has rapidly advanced since 2021. The Valley target within this project now boasts an indicated mineral resource of 4.1 million oz. of gold at 1.66 g/t, with an additional 3.26 million oz. inferred at 1.25 g/t.

For more details, visit www.SnowlineGold.com.