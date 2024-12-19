Snowline Gold reports robust mineralization at its Yukon-based Valley deposit

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 19, 2024 At 10:03 am
Snowline Gold says its latest drill results are among the best in the Yukon. Credit: Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold (TSX-V: SGD; OTCQB: SNWGF) announced additional drill results from its 2024 Valley deposit drilling campaign on the Rogue project in the Yukon. The company is also updating on its regional exploration.

Drilling results are as follows: Hole V-24-099 returned 1.19 g/t gold over 351.6 metres, including 2.05 g/t gold over 166.1 metres from the surface, strong results infilling a 130 metres gap. Hole V-24-101 returned 1.05 g/t gold over 356.0 metres from the surface, including 2.07 g/t gold over 102.0 metres, located towards the northeast boundary of current drilling. The company stated all other holes from Valley show continuous gold mineralization over at least 200-meter downhole lengths. The drill teams reported that assays remain pending for >11,600 metres from 29 holes across three targets at Snowline's Rogue and Einarson projects.

Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline, commented, "Today's results highlight the robust nature and scale of mineralization at the Valley deposit. The seven holes span a six hundred by 450 metres spatial footprint, primarily testing the margins of the deposit as currently understood. They consistently deliver intervals spanning hundreds of metres of continuous mineralization, above one gram per tonne gold and in cases above two grams per tonne-results in themselves that would be singular highlights in many other systems of this type.”

Snowline Gold's Rogue project in the Yukon covers a 60 x 30 km cluster of intrusions in the eastern Tombstone gold belt known as the Rogue plutonic complex. Since its launch in 2021, Snowline has progressed the Rogue project's Valley deposit from a greenfield prospecting discovery to a significant bulk tonnage gold resource.

Exploration of the open Valley deposit is ongoing. Snowline Gold holds an eight-project portfolio covering 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). More information is posted on www.SnowLineGold.com.

