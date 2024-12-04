Snowline intercepts more gold beyond resource edge at Valley

Drill results from Snowline Gold’s (TSXV: SGD; US-OTC: SNWGF) Valley deposit continue to deliver wide intercepts of gold mineralization from surface at its Rogue project in the Yukon.

Drillhole V-24-095 returned 604.5 metres grading 0.65 gram gold per tonne from surface, including 160.5 metres of 1.13 grams gold from 168.5 metres, with the bottom 189.5 metres of interval outside the current resource estimate, the company reported Wednesday.

Hole V-24-096 cut 386 metres grading 1.08 grams gold from surface, including 120.5 metres of 2 grams gold from 139 metres downhole, outperforming the mineral resource block model along its length.

The latest assays “upgrade our confidence in the initial mineral resource estimate, and they expand the physical limits of the mineralized system at Valley as we know it,” Snowline CEO Scott Berdahl said in a release. “It is exceptional to see such consistency across batch after batch of analytical results—and a hallmark of a top-tier gold deposit.”

Resource report tailwinds

In a note on Wednesday, SCP Resource Finance analysts wrote that Valley results keep outperforming the block model with both infill and drilling on the northeast and southwest fringes. That supports an improvement in tonnes and grade in the upcoming resource update, particularly in the shallow areas of the pit that were previously modelled as waste.