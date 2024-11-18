SOQUEM extends Richelieu nickel-copper-palladium zone on Cardinal property 

SOQUEM announced the latest results from its exploration program completed in summer 2024 on its Cardinal property. The property, wholly owned by SOQUEM, is 80 km southeast of Chibougamau, Que.

This second exploration program aimed to evaluate continuity in the Richelieu zone discovered in 2023 and to assess nearby geophysical targets. Thirty holes were drilled for a total of 7,604 metres, including 21 holes for 5,786 metres on the Richelieu zone.

The company reported on the Richelieu zone as follows:

Hole 1438-24-031 returned grades of 1.05% copper, 0.75% nickel, 0.11% cobalt, 0.575 g/t platinum, 0.486 g/t palladium and 0.088 g/t gold over 11.65 metres, starting at 45.8 metres.

The length of the massive to semi-massive sulphide zone has doubled to 450 metres. Moreover, a newly recognized 800-metre-long electromagnetic conductor 5 km south of the Richelieu zone is now a priority target.



A VTEM plus survey totalling 811 km was also completed, identifying a new conductor of interest 5 km south of the Richelieu zone. This near-surface conductor has been interpreted over a length of 800 metres. Geophysical modeling demonstrates a similar signature and attitude to the Richelieu zone.

In addition, mapping work identified angular pyroxenite blocks less than 1 km down-ice from this conductor. Finally, sampling (C Horizon) on a grid covering the conductor shows nickel-copper-cobalt-gold-bismuth enrichment in its proximity.

The Cardinal property, 19.5 km by 14 km, is located on Nitassinan lands of the Mashteuiatsh First Nation. In 2023, SOQUEM acquired 368 mining titles in the area . The property is part of the government's strategy for developing critical and strategic metals. It aims to develop the geological potential of the Grenville Parautochton. This area is close to infrastructure but has one of the lowest densities of geologic knowledge in Quebec.

SOQUEM is a subsidiary of Investissement Québec and is involved in the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. Investissement Québec is a Quebec government corporation created in 1998 to promote investment in Quebec by Quebec and international companies.

More information is posted on www.Soquem.qc.ca