Sovereignty over speed: Canadians wary of foreign cash in key resources

Resource nationalism rises: 3 in 5 Canadians fear foreign takeover

The Angus Reid Institute conducted a survey in October 2025 that revealed Canadians' views on critical resource development and foreign investment amid global economic tensions. The survey found that 59% of Canadians believed losing sovereignty over critical resources posed a greater threat than missing out on development opportunities due to lack of investment.

This sentiment emerged as the Canadian government delayed the proposed acquisition of Teck Resources by British mining company Anglo American, requesting the merged company be based in Canada under Canadian regulations. The survey indicated that 60% of Canadians supported limiting foreign investment in critical resources, even if it slowed development.

The findings reflect growing concerns about economic sovereignty in the context of recent major mining mergers and acquisitions. Canadians expressed wariness about foreign ownership of critical resources, with 69% supporting restrictions on Russian ownership, 67% on North Korean, 60% on Iranian, and 59% on Chinese. Notably, 37% of respondents also supported blocking U.S. ownership, highlighting strained Canada-U.S. relations.

The survey revealed divided opinions on funding critical resource projects. While 31% preferred public-private partnerships, 25% supported government incentives through tax breaks, and 18% advocated for full government funding. These results suggest a complex landscape for policymakers as they navigate critical resource development and foreign investment issues.

In ongoing U.S.-Canada trade negotiations, Canadians prioritized lowering tariffs (66%) and guaranteeing value-added jobs (64%) in exchange for U.S. access to critical minerals. This data provides insight into public sentiment as the two countries continue discussions on a new economic agreement in the wake of U.S. tariffs.

The survey's findings underscore the challenges facing Prime Minister Mark Carney's government as it seeks to accelerate critical resource development while addressing concerns about economic sovereignty and foreign investment. These issues are likely to remain central to Canada's economic policy debates in the context of global mining industry consolidation and shifting geopolitical dynamics.