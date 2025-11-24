Space mining gets quantum leap: CSMC sensor unveiled

The Canadian Space Mining Corporation (CSMC) announced it has awarded a contract to develop QASM (quantum atomic subsurface mapper). QASM is a novel space-based quantum gravimetry sensor system.

CSMC develops advanced technologies for off-world resource extraction, energy generation, and in-situ infrastructure. Headquartered in Toronto, CSMC's mission is to develop dual-use technologies. The Luxembourg Space Agency, established in 2018, aims to develop the national space sector. It fosters new and existing companies, develops human resources, facilitates access to funding, and provides support for academic research.

QASM stands as a breakthrough dual-use sensing platform. It is specifically designed to detect and characterize subsurface resources, including critical minerals and water, from orbit. It aims to do this on Earth and other planetary bodies. This project now represents a major milestone in EU–Canada cooperation on quantum technologies for space exploration and resource utilization, integrating Canadian innovation with European technical and institutional leadership.

"Luxembourg has long been committed to building international partnerships that accelerate sustainable space exploration. Through collaboration with CSMC and ESA, we are combining Europe's and Canada's strengths in quantum research, resource science, and commercial space development," Bob Lamboray, senior manager of exploration and space resources at the Luxembourg Space Agency, said.

"This project is another example of our commitment to growing Canada's Quantum advantage. Quantum sensors like QASM will redefine how we can more intelligently meet society's resource needs," Daniel Sax, CEO of CSMC, stated. "QASM has the potential to revolutionize how we detect critical minerals, water, and other things below the surface, which is still today a bit of needle in a haystack. We are extremely grateful for the support of LSA and ESA on this. This collaboration demonstrates the power of transatlantic innovation."

Developed in Canada, QASM will utilize cold-atom interferometry to achieve ultra-sensitive gravity measurements. These capabilities are essential for identifying resources below the surface of the earth, directly applicable to humanity's pressing resource challenges. It promises to increase our ability to detect natural resources with greater efficacy, saving both time and money in mining and resource exploration.

Early laboratory demonstrations of the QASM system are scheduled for 2026. Field testing and validation will follow, paving the way for a potential in-space demonstration within the next few years. This initiative complements CSMC's broader technology portfolio, including its LEUNR (low enriched uranium nuclear reactor) – a dual-use microreactor designed for lunar and terrestrial deployment – as part of a growing suite of infrastructure technologies enabling sustainable human presence and resource utilization beyond Earth.

More information is posted at www.Csmc-scms.ca