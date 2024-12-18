Spanish Mountain extends high-grade gold at Cariboo project

Spanish Mountain Gold (TSXV: SPA) extended its high-grade gold mineralization at its Spanish Mountain gold project located in the Cariboo gold corridor in British Columbia.

The highlighted holes of note are as follows: Hole 24-DH-1268 intersected 06.5 metres grading 0.91 g/t gold, including a continuous high-grade intercept of 29 metres grading 2.55 g/t gold, which included 6.0 metres grading 3.36 g/t gold, and 9.0 metres grading 3.19 g/t gold. Hole 24-DH-1268 also intersected 45 metres grading 0.35 g/t gold, including 6.5 metres grading 1.30 g/t gold, and 41.5 metres grading 0.44 g/t gold, including 17.6 metres grading 0.84 g/t gold.

Hole 24-DH-1269 intersected 172/7 metres grading 0.35 g/t gold, including 4.0 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold, and 6.0 metres grading 2.10 g/t gold, and 6.0 m grading 0.78 g/t gold. Hole 24-DH-1270 intersected 50.00 metres grading 0.61 g/t gold, including 11.5 metres grading 1.13 g/t gold. Hole 24-DH-1271 intersected 50 metres grading 0.22 g/t gold, including 10.3 metres grading 0.53 g/t gold.

Finally, hole 24-DH-1272 intersected 56.5 metres grading 0.28 g/t gold, including 8.0 metres grading 1.03 g/t gold, and 1.5 metres grading 5.02 g/t gold extending mineralization for almost 200 metres vertically.

Peter Mah, Spanish Mountain's president and CEO, commented, "This wraps up the 2024 exploration diamond drill program with some exciting results. Our exploration team intersected new, broad gold mineralization and high-grade beyond the 2021 resource in the lower argillite host rocks. The lower argillite unit remains open at depth and along strike warranting follow up drilling.

"In 2025, we are looking forward to starting a winter exploration diamond drill program following up on targets that could enhance project scale, value and mineral endowment,” he added.

Spanish Mountain would like to advance this Spanish Mountain gold project towards building the next new gold mine in the Cariboo gold corridor. More information is posted on www.SpanishMountainGold.com.