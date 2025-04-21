Spanish Mountain reporting high-grade intercepts at Cariboo Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold (TSX-V: SPA; OTCQB: SPAUF) provided the first set of near surface and high-grade results from the 2025 winter exploration diamond drill program for the Spanish Mountain gold project located in the Cariboo Gold Corridor in British Columbia.

The company reported that their drilling in the Main zone showed potential for higher grades over long intervals within the historical 2021 pit constrained resource.

Peter Mah, Spanish Mountain Gold’s president and CEO, commented, “In addition to accelerating the project towards a build decision by 2027, we are extremely encouraged by the initial 2025 drill results that continue to demonstrate the significant, low cost to drill, growth potential for increasing near surface and high-grade gold mineralization beyond the 2021 pit constrained resource.”

Work teams gave the following drilling results for the Main zone: Drill holes 25-DH-1281 and 25-DH-1282 were collared in the main zone and targeted the continuity of the near-pit bottom mineralization. The gold mineralization in drillholes 25-DH-1281 and 25-DH-1282 is hosted primarily in argillite in contact with greywacke in proximity to a faulted zone and exhibits a direct association with quartz plus galena veining.

Spanish Mountain Gold reported these results: Hole 25-DH-1281 encountered 197.00 metres grading 0.72 g/t gold including 123.00 metres grading 1.08 g/t gold while 25-DH-1282 yielded 211.90 metres at 0.36 g/t gold including 100.30 metres grading 0.52 g/t gold containing 16.00 metre grading 1.43 g/t gold and 4.00 metres grading 2.76 g/t gold. In both 25-DH-1281 and 25-DH-1282, the grades are linked to quartz veins occurring in proximity to lithological boundaries.

For the 2025 drilling campaign Spanish Mountain Gold used IMS-230 method to provide multi-element determination using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis.

More information is posted on www.SpanishMountainGold.com.